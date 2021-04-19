A story in Saturday’s edition of The Mercury (“Big Bucks,” Page C1) mentioned that taxpayers pick up the bill for public entities’ payroll costs. The story should have mentioned that among the entities listed, K-State Athletics is an exception. Kansas State University is a public institution. Financially, K-State Athletics is essentially independent from the university, and its funding comes from ticket sales and private donations. However, it is also considered a department of the university, so legally, it is a public entity subject to open records rules.

Tags

Recommended for you