Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 a.m. at Four Points by Sheraton or online.
Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH
LCMS Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford.
Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan.
For more information about our services, call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Nov. 7 th
Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service.
Lentz Upshaw is the pastor, and he will be preaching from Exodus 8:20–9:12. The title of the sermon is Let My People… Worship! Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist Church
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Value of Godly Leadership” from Acts 20:17-37. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion worship is “The Priest” based on Hebrews 9:24-28. Christian Education classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m.
We have a nursery available for families.
Disciples Men’s Fellowship meets Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Vista. Youth Group meets at 6 p.m. at the church. Do Day Quilters gather Wednesday at 9 a.m. Thursday College Age has a Zoom discussion at 6 p.m. and Faith Sisters DWF group meets at the church at 7 p.m. Full information at fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second
Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
All Saints’ Day worship at First Lutheran Church: Sunday November 7 in person at 8:15 and 10 am, livestream at 10 am. Free meals Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 6 pm.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Power Grab 2” Genesis 32. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Victory in Jesus” 1 John 3:4-9. A communion will be served and a compassion moment presented.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. E-mail Kathy Lewis hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com> for the meeting code. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details
First United Methodist Church
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at
8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website,
www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page,
www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM,
93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue the sermon series, “Finding Our Lives
Again”. Courtney Fellers, Children’s Ministry Director, will give the sermon. Both
services will feature the FUMC Bluegrass Band.
Manhattan Mennonite
Adult Faith Formation classes begin in person at 9:30 a.m. We will start our “Peaceful Practices” curriculum, beginning with the story of Jacob wrestling with God and reconciling with his brother, based on Genesis 32-33. At 10:45 there will be Worship, in-person and on Zoom (email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for a link).
Georgia Metz will share the story of Paul’s journey from Ephesus to Jerusalem. Music will be led by Bob and Melissa Atchison, Jenny Bergen will bring the Children’s Message, and Lucinda Stuenkel will serve as Worship leader. Our church is at the corner of 10th and Fremont.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:26-31 “Weep For Yourselves” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Worship this Sunday includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for all ages, including two Adult Bible Studies are at 10 a.m. There’s a silent auction going on in the church with all proceeds to go towards sending the youth to the ELCA Youth Gathering in Minnesota next summer.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status.
We continue to provide on-line Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, November 7, Rev Dr Isabel Call asks Where Do We Come From? Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.