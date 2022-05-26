Agape Family Church
Join us Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Services begin at 11 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. There will be a Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Ashland Cemetery, with refreshments to follow at the Church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 29th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor.
The sermon text is from Colossians 2:6-15 and the title is How Can Baptism Give You Courage to Follow Jesus? Any questions call 537-7744.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 29, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Golden Rule of Relationships” from Matthew 7:1-12. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
First Congregational UCC
Worship Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Gospel In The Most Unlikely Places” Acts 28:16-31. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Most High” Psalm 91:1.
The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible concludes the study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First Lutheran Church
The church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. with Holy Communion, the 10 a.m. service is live streamed. Sunday School is on hiatus for the summer. Pastor Stephen’s sermon for this Sunday “Come, Lord Jesus” is from Gospel reading John 17:20-26. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6 p.m. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Our Children’s Director, Courtney Fellers, will provide her sermon entitled “Marriage: A Glimpse of the Mystery” in the fifth week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
Seven Dolors
Looking for a new faith community? Seven Dolors offers a spiritual journey through the Catholic Church. We meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church basement after Mass.
Call 785-565-500 for more information. Weekend Masses are as follows: Saturday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. St. Patrick’s in Ogden is at 6 p.m. on Saturdays only. Daily Mass is Monday at 5:20 p.m., then Tuesday through Saturday at 7 a.m.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Separation Anxiety” taken from the scripture of John 20:11-18. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington.
Coffee and conversation following the worship service. The church office will be closed Monday, May 30. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian
Universalist
Fellowship
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, May 29, join us for Building the Beloved Community in the Flint Hills, with Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity Director Josh Brewer. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Our Response to Grace” based on Ephesians 4:1-3. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.