AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
The church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the May 14th Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 am. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Acts 18:1-17, and the title of the sermon is, The Path to Power. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Pride and Humility” from Daniel 4. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
Pastor Laurie Lewis will lead our communion worship at 10:30 a.m. The message “In God’s Hands” will be based on John 17:1-11. Church School Classes are at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday is our Food Collection for the Breadbasket with a goal of over 100 pounds. Coordinating Council meets Monday, 7 p.m. Women’s Larson Group meets Wednesday, 2 pm in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scout Graduation is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Fellowship Hall. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Jonathan Mertz is guest speaker. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Endurance and the Second Coming” James 5:7-20. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message from Acts 16 and Psalm 67. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah 1623 Pierre St. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST LUTHERAN
Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10 a.m. at 930 Poyntz; the 10 a.m. service is live-streamed. Sunday, May 14, sermon: “To an Unknown God.” Free community meals 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday. Visit our website www.flcmhk.org for our livestream link and additional information.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m.
You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Courtney Fellers will continue our sermon series, “Living in the Light” with her sermon, “Tasty and Lit Up.”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Christ has Risen! Sunday School and Adult Bible Study begin at 9:30 a.m.
Worship led by Pastor Matt Scharf is at 10:30. You may view worship on Facebook at Hope Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. with Adult Bible Class at 6:30 p.m. Hope is located at 3560 Dempsey Road, Manhattan. Hope Lutheran Church, Wisconsin Lutheran Synod. Phone number is 785-587-9400.
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Join us in worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 4:13-17 “If The Lord Wills.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
We have 2 Sunday worship services, Traditional at 9 a.m. and Contemporary at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for children, youth, and adults is between services.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 AM on Sundays; additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist, Rite 1, 8 a.m. and Rite 2 at 10 a.m., with music and Children’s Church. Vestry meets Wednesday, 7 p.m.
On Ascension Day, Thursday, May 18, we will celebrate the Holy Eucharist at 6 pm. St. Paul’s serves a free breakfast on Tuesday and Friday morning, 7 to 8:30 a.m. with the help of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Encore shop with gently used clothing and household goods, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1 to 4 p.m. We are at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist
Join a collaborative service between the UU Fellowship of Manhattan and the UU Fellowship of Salina. Come explore creativity and community-building with reflections by Pastor Isabel Call and Barb Gutsch.
All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45. uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Applied Faith” based on Hebrews 13:1-6. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11. Happy Mother’s Day.