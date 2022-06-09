Agape Family Church
Join us, Sundays, 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan.
For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 12 Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor.
The sermon text is from Exodus 20:16 and the title is Free Speech. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Christian Church
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. communion in person and online worship is “Arise” based on Acts 9:36-43. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. It is Food Collection Sunday for the Breadbasket.
Bagged Vacation Bible School is Monday through Friday, June 13-17, 10-11 a.m. at the church, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. at City Park Playground.
The Coordinating Council is Monday, 7 p.m. Men’s Fellowship Breakfast Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista. Larson Group Wednesday lunch at Candlewood Early Edition, 12:30 p.m.; Thursday Coffee Group, 3 p.m. at Radina’s on Claflin and Cub Scouts at the church, 6:30 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
First Congregational
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Pictures of Power” from Matthew 8:1-17. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Crowned with Glory and Honor” Hebrews 2:5-18. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will continue his message series: Snapshot of Who God Is.
The message “Yahweh” Psalm 91. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the Summer. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. Our Children’s Director, Pastor Melanie Nord, will provide her sermon entitled “Anointing the Sick” in the seventh week of the “Sacred Moments — Why We Still Need Church” sermon series.
Manhattan Mennonite
Everyone is welcome to join us at Manhattan Mennonite Church,1000 Fremont on Sunday at 9:30 am for an informal time of fellowship. Special activities are also offered for children and youth. At 10:45 our Worship will feature how the life of the late Elias Saig impacted our church and community, with Myrna Bartel, Karen Franz, and Rod Franz sharing his story. Our Worship is live and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 80 “Restore Us” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
Worship this Sunday will be one combined service at 10 a.m. There will be a congregational pool party with First Lutheran on Sunday from 6:15-7:45 p.m. at Northview pool. Please bring a canned good for the Peace-Full Pantry and/or a new pair of socks for the FIT Closet.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until Fall;
Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
Trinity
Presbyterian
Worship this Sunday is at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “Sneeches and the Spirit” taken from the scripture of John 14:1-7, 25-27.
Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Coffee and conversation following the worship service. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan; 785-539-3921. Website www.trinitypcmanhattan.com.
Unitarian Universalist
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings.
You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. This Sunday, June 12, join us for The Holy Wholeness of Resilience, with Rev Kathy Riegelman. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Light in You” based on Ephesians 5:8-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.