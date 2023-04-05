Agape Family Church
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, Easter Sunday, 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785)539-3570.
Bluemont Church
Celebrating Easter this Sunday at our worship service with music, stories of lives God is changing, and a message about the Impossible Life made possible by Jesus’s death and resurrection. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. A potluck lunch and children’s egg hunt will take place afterwards at 2000 Claflin Road, beginning at 12 p.m. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services are at 7 pm. Easter morning service will be at 10:30 am. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church meets on Sundays for public worship. Our Easter schedule for April 9th: Sunrise Service at 6:45 am on church grounds; Easter Brunch at 9:45 am; Worship Service at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 9th Worship Service. No Sunday School on Easter Sunday. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Luke 24:13-53, and the title of the sermon is How the Resurrection Challenges Your Thinking. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
First Baptist
Good Friday Service at 6:00 p.m. April 7. Easter Sunday 9:00 a.m. Breakfast. 10:30 a.m. Worship Service in-person and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Resurrection of Jesus” from Matthew 28. Staffed nursery is available.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Saturday at 10 a.m. is an Easter Egg Hunt and Saturday evening 6:30 pm Ken Medema will be here in concert, “Songs for the Time Between.” Both of these joyous events are for the whole community.
Easter Morning Continental Breakfast is served at 9-10:15 a.m. with Easter Communion Worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “When the Stone is Removed” based on John 20:1-18. Ken Medema will be part of our musical team also. Men’s Breakfast is Tuesday, 8 a.m. at Vista and Financial Peace Class is at the church, 6 p.m. Quilting group meets Wednesday, 9 am and welcomes all to join in. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. and Disciples Women Faith Sisters at 7 p.m. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Special music by the Congregational Brass Ensemble. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
The church will have a Sunday Easter brunch at 9:45 a.m. in lieu of Sunday School this week. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver the message “The Meaning of Easter” John 5:25-29. at 11 a.m. A missions report will be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
Living Word Church
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning – Adult
Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday
Evening – 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m.
Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
Manhattan Mennonite
All are invited to join Manhattan Mennonite Church for an Easter celebration, April 9th, including a 6:45 sunrise service at Anneberg Park, a 9:00 Potluck breakfast at 1000 Fremont, and 10:45 am worship, also at 1000 Fremont, featuring a performance of The Tale of Three Trees musical.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching John 6:60-69 “To Whom Shall We Go?” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
St. Luke’s
Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6 p.m.; Good Friday Service @ 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service at 7 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Patrick’s Church
Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper — 7 p.m.
Good Friday Services 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Easter Vigil Mass 8:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses 8 a.m. 10 a.m. 12:30 p.m. in Spanish.
St. Patrick Church in Ogden — Easter Sunday 8a.m.
Seven Dolors Church is located at the corner of Pierre and Juliette. Visit our website is www.sevendolors.com
Office closed April 6-11.
St. Paul’s
Episcopal
The Great Vigil of Easter Celebration of Holy Eucharist is Saturday, 8:30 pm and it is a tremendously moving worship experience. Easter Day we continue to celebrate the joy of Easter with Holy Eucharist Rite I at 8 am and Rite II at 10 am. There will be a festive coffee house and an Easter Egg Hunt for the children at 11 am. Tuesday and Friday, 7:30 am we serve a free breakfast in our Fellowship Hall.
Our Encore Shop serves folks on a budget looking for quality clothing and household goods, open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1-4 p.m. They welcome donations of goods! We are 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are welcome! Join us on Easter Sunday for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. An Easter musical will be presented on Sunday evening at 6 p.m. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Trinity Presbyterian
This Sunday we celebrate the Resurrection of the Lord/Easter Day with worship at 10 am. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “He Is Risen” based on the scripture of Matthew 28:1-10. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
This week, Pastor Isabel Call will speak on the power and perils of doubt. All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Rd and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Easter Gospel” based on Romans 1:16-17. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Join us for our Good Friday Service at 7 p.m., Sunday Sunrise Service at 6:45 a.m. & Easter Worship Services at 9 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. Livestream available: www.westviewcommunity.com/messages.