AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us at the Hilton Garden Inn, 11 a.m.
Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m.
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing “Impossible Life” theme, as Cade Hupp talks about his plans to move to Southeast Asia soon to help extend the message of Jesus there. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.).
KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
Church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 am. CHBC live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 30th Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Colossians 3:1-17, and the title of the sermon is Heavenly Minded, Earthly Good. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 30, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “A Dream that Will Come True” from Daniel 2. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN
On Saturday, April 29, we have a “Junk in the Trunk” sale in our parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Sellers, buyers and donations of items are welcome! Also that morning we are Kite Flying! All are welcome to come and enjoy. Sunday Church School classes are at 9:30 am and communion worship is at 10:30 am. Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “”Baking the Bread that Grows” based on Acts 2:42-47. Following worship we will have a brief Congregational Meeting and then a potluck. Youth Group will attend Sound of Music at MAC. Wednesday at 6 pm Disciples Women’s Fellowship will have a Salad Supper at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be “The Church Ladies” a harmony trio. We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School for all ages Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Faith and Good Works” James 3:1-18. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
LIVING WORD
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10:00 a.m. Sunday service.) Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan, Ks.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 4:5-10 “Grace to the Humble.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
We have 2 Sunday worship services, Traditional at 9 a.m. and Contemporary at 11 a.m. Christian Education classes for children, youth, and adults between services. We have an Office Administration job vacancy for which interested individuals may contact Pastor Austin English at peacemhkpastor@gmail.com.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 AM on Sundays; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist, Rite 1, 8 a.m. and Rite 2 at 10 a.m., with music and Children’s Church. Encore Shop with used clothing and household goods is open M-W-F, from 1 to 4pm. Tuesday and Friday mornings, 7 to 8:30 a.m., we serve a free community breakfast.
We welcome all to join their neighbors for this tasty meal and great fellowship. Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. is Lectio Divina contemplation of scripture. We are at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST WAMEGO
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m. Rev. James Hawley’s message is “The Gate and the Shepherd” based on the scripture of John 10:1-10. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
This week we will be celebrating Poetry Month with members of the Fellowship sharing their favorite poems. All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Daily Helps” based on Hebrews 12:14-15. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.