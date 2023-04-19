ASHLAND
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing 2023 theme “Impossible Life” this Sunday, with the message about the tragedy of not living for something bigger than yourself. Also Volunteer Appreciation Day. Sunday 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 785-776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship. Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. CHBC live strea.m.s the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the April 23rd Worship Service. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Ty Zimmerman is our guest speaker and he will be preaching from 1 Corinthians 15:58, and the title of the sermon is “Labor” in Llight of the Resurrection. Any questions call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, April 23, at 10:30 a.m. and livestrea.m. on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Be Strong and of Good Courage” from Daniel 1. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Our communion worship is at 10:30 a.m., Church School classes at 9:30 a.m.. Pastor Laurie Lewis will give the message “That and 1 Dollar Will Buy a Cup of Coffee” based on Luke 24:13-35. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m.. Saturday morning is a “Junk in the Trunk” sale in our parking lot from 8 a.m. to around 12 noon. There will be a variety of sellers of household and clothing items working out of their vehicles. Lots of fun and lots of great buys!
Folks are also invited to come participate in Kite Flying Day that morning.
We get a great wind current and have lots of open spaces for kites to soar! We are at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway, fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom.
Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Sunday School Sunday at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “The Problem with Partiality” Ja.m.es 2:1-13.
Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver a Bible message. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner follows the service. Bible study Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST
Join us this Sunday for worship in person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m., and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our websitewww.fumcmanhattan.com, or our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we begin a new sermon series by the name of “Living in the Light.” Pastor Barry will begin the series with his sermon, “In the Beginning.”
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Join us in Worship! Experience the presence of God through celebrative praise and reverent worship. Hear the Word of the Lord and experience Spirit-led ministry that exalts the name of Jesus. Service times: Sunday Morning — Adult Bible Study and Prayer 9 a.m., Regular Service time 10 a.m. Wednesday Evening — 7 p.m. (Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10 a.m. Sunday service.)
Visit our website at www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. Located at 2711 Amherst Ave. Manhattan.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareha.m. (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Ja.m.es 4:1-6 “The War Within” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
We have two Sunday worship services, Traditional at 9 a.m. and Contemporary at 11 a.m. with Christian Education classes for children, youth, and adults between services.
A 3-week series of Holy Communion classes starts Sunday, April 23 at 12. We are seeking an Office Administrator. Interested individuals may contact Pastor Austin English at peacemhkpastor@gmail.com.
ST. LUKE’S CHURCH
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6 p.m. and Sunday — 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; BASIC-Wednesday Nights at 6 p.m.; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S
EPISCOPAL
Rev. Margaret McGhee is the celebrant at the Celebration of the Holy Eucharist, Rite 1, 8 a.m. and Rite 2 at 10 a.m., with music and Children’s Church. Adult Education is 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.
Encore Shop with used clothing and household goods is open M-W-F, from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday mornings, 7 to 8:30 a.m., we serve a free community breakfast. Saturday mornings at 11 a.m. is Lectio Divina contemplation of scripture. We are at 601 Poyntz, stpaulsmanhattan.org
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. We have midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
Join us for worship this Sunday at 10 a.m.. Rev. Ja.m.es Hawley’s message is “The Eyes of Faith,” based on the scripture of Luke 24:13-35. Following worship, join us in the fellowship hall for coffee, treats and conversation. Trinity’s annual rummage sale is schedule for April 28, 1-5 p.m. and April 29, 8-11 a.m. Come check out all the treasures! We are located at 1110 College Ave., Manhattan. 785-539-3921. Find us on Facebook.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
This week the church will share a documentary from the Nation in Transition series in recognition of Earth Day. All are welcome to join us on Zeandale Road and Zoom at 10:45. https://uufm.net/upcoming-services/.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “The Race” based on Hebrews 12:1-3. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.