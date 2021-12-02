Agape Family Church
Join us Sundays, 11 A.M. at Four Points by Sheraton or online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
Ashland Community Church
Services begin at 11 a.m., Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Pastor is Paul Barkey. There will be a potluck to prepare the church for Christmas on Friday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m.; and the Christmas program will be outdoors on Sunday, December 12 at 7 p.m.
Bluemont Church
Wrapping up message series through the biblical book of Acts, with a focus on Chapter 28 led by Jonathan Hupp. Gathering in person at 10:00 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Ave.). KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More info at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Advent Service will be Wednesday, December 1, at 7:00 pm. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
First Baptist
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, November 28, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “The Birth of Jesus Foretold to Mary” from Luke 1:26-55. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
College Heights Baptist Church
The church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Dec. 5th Worship Service. Our Sunday School hour begins at 9:15 a.m.
We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. The text for the sermon is from Exodus 12:1-28,43-51 and the sermon title is Don’t Forget the Lamb. Any questions call 537-7744.
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. worship, both in person and online, on the Second Sunday of Advent is “The Politics of Advent” based on Luke 3:7-18. Following worship we will have a brief Congregational Meeting to approve our 2022 Servant Leadership and Budget.
Our Elders will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday and on Tuesday will have a 6:30 p.m. Book Study on Zoom. Do Day Quilters meet at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Disciples Women’s Fellowship Faith Sisters meet at 6:00 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scouts meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Hall. For full information on our congregation please see <http://fccmanhattan.org>fccmanhattan.org.
First Congregational UCC
Worship and communion in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Special music provided by the Brass Ensemble. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see <http://www.uccmanhattan.org/>www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “The Promise of a Messiah” Jeremiah 23:1-8. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Do You Know for Sure” from 1 John. A compassion report will be given and a Communion served. The service will be broadcast on Facebook.
No Wednesday Bible study until January 12th. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details
First United Methodist
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan.
You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will continue our Advent sermon series, “Do Not Be Afraid”. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Mary and the Angel.”
HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday School and Adult Group meet at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship at 10:30. Children’s Chapel is Wednesday at 10:00 and 10:15 a.m. Advent worship is Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m. prior is a potluck meal at 6:15. To deepen your faith, contact Pastor Scharf at 785-587-9400 for our Hope in Christ classes.
Manhattan
Mennonite
All are welcome to Manhattan Mennonite Church at 1000 Fremont for our 9:30 Faith Formation “Peaceful Practices” for all ages, and 10:45 Worship. Pastor Melissa Atchison will bring the message for the Second Sunday of Advent entitled “Dare to Imagine God’s Embrace!”, based on the Gospel of Luke. Merv Bitikofer will lead worship, Jean Krahn will provide music, and our Children’s Moments feature a video story narrated by our children. To attend via Zoom, please email the church office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org for a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Luke 23:44-49 “The Light Goes Dark” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
Peace Lutheran
The season of Advent continues this Sunday with worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. The Community Christmas dinner will be Dec. 25 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball. Many volunteer opportunities are available. Contact either St. Thomas More or Peace Lutheran for the sign-up link.
Seven Dolors
“Surviving the Holidays” GriefShare will be hosted on Monday, December 6, at 6:30p.m. in Seven Dolors church basement, the corner of Pierre and Juliette. Register at www.griefshare.org or email Rosie at <mailto:formation@sevendolors.com>formation@sevendolors.com.
Mass times each weekend are Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Sunday morning at 8 a.m.,10a.m. and 12:30p.m. in Spanish. 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s in Ogden on Saturdays.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Praise & Worship Service Sunday 11 a.m.; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45; BASIC-Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Mid-week Advent Service-Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
St. Mary Magdalene Orthodox
Our services this weekend will be the Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Saturday, commemorating the Great Martyr Barbara, and Readers’ Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday and the Typica at 10 a.m. Sunday, commemorating St. Sabbas the Sanctified. The faithful are reminded that it is a custom in our Archdiocese to make offerings of non-persishable foods during the Nativity Fast to benefit local food programs for the needy.
Those received by St. Mary Magdalene will be passed on to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Trinity Baptist Church Wamego
All are invited to join us for a Christmas Cantata on Dec. 19 at 6:00 pm. We will also have a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Dec. 24 at 7:00 pm. Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
The Fellowship is now open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning services. Masks are required inside the building for everyone older than age 4, regardless of vaccination status. We continue to provide online Zoom services, as well. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Dec. 5, we will be joined by Donna Schenck-Hamlin who will discuss Housing Affordability, Safety, and Sustainability. Services begin at 10:45 am, at the Fellowship building and on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God’s Peace” based on Philippians 4:6-9. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.