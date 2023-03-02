AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us on Zoom Sunday at 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays at 7 p.m., people can join us online or listen to our sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins. People can go to https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk for more information, or go to AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND COMMUNITY CHURCH
Adult Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Service is at 11 a.m. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey is conducting.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing this year’s theme of “Impossible Life” this Sunday is the message about “The Fight of Faith” from Jesse Brinson. The message is Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Avenue. KidSpace children’s ministry is provided during the service. Learn more at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH-LCMS
Worship service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor King Crawford. The church is at 4592 Green Valley Road. For more information, call 785-776-2227 or visit the Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church meets on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and live streams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 5th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the Pastor. He will be preaching from Acts 13:13-52, and the title of the sermon is “What Happens When Death Dies?” People with any questions can call 785-537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
FBC will hold both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel, FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “A Life Managed Well” from Matthew 25:1-30. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH (DISCIPLES OF CHRIST)
Rev. Laurie Lewis will give the message “God is Holding Your Life” based on Psalm 121 at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship (streamed live at fccmanhattan.org). Church School classes are at 9:30 am. At 2 p.m. the Thundering Cats Big Band will perform a free concert titled “A Tribute to Stan Kenton”. The church is at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday is at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
Sunday School is at 10 a.m. The adult lesson “Celebrating Passover” comes from passages in Mark 14:12-26. Children will have a craft project. Worship service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will deliver the message “Knowing Joy” from 1 John 1:4. Communion will be served and a compassion report will also be presented. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Men’s Bible Study is Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at House of Hezekiah. Wednesday Bible study is at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. People can call (620) 717-5464 for more details or Bible study codes. The church meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
LIVING WORD CHURCH
Adult Bible Study and Prayer is at 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Regular Service time 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Nursery and Children’s Church available during 10:00 a.m. Sunday service. Visit www.livingword-church.org or call 785-776-0940 for more information. The church is located at 2711 Amherst Ave.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church, 1000 Fremont, activities Sunday include faith formation starting at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:45 am, and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message from Pastor Melissa. To worship online, email office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN QUAKERS
Manhattan Friends (Quakers) are meeting Sunday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. at the UFM Building, 1221 Thurston, in the Solar Room. Quiet meeting and speaking meditation is followed by discussion and socializing. Everyone is welcome, including friends, believers, non-believers, or agnostics. For more information, call 785-320-0423.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham, 410 Poyntz Ave., and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching James 2:14-18 “Faith That Works.” Sunday School is at 9 a.m. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information, 785-274-909.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Sunday worship includes a traditional service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Christian Education for all ages is at 10 a.m. On Wednesdays during Lent, come at 6 p.m. for a soup supper followed by a Midweek Lenten Worship service.
ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services are Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise & Worship Service is Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Mike Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays. BASIC-Wednesday Nights are at 6 p.m. Mid-Week Lenten Services are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Additional information is online at stlukesmanhattan.org or by calling 785-539-2604.
ST. PAUL’S EPISCOPAL
Lectio Divina, scripture reading and meditation, meets 11 am Saturday in the church library. On the Second Sunday of Lent, Rev. Margaret McGhee will be celebrant and Deacon Sandy Horton-Smith will give the message at the 8 a.m. Rite I service and the 10 a.m. Rite II service, with music and Children’s Chapel. Adult Christian Formation class in Fellowship Hall is at 9 a.m. We are at 6th and Poyntz. Stpaulsmanhattan.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There are midweek studies and activities for all ages on Wednesdays at 6:30 pm. The church is located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST FELLOWSHIP
UUF is pleased to welcome Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, as the speaker at 10:45 a.m.. Come back at 4 p.m. (in-person or online) for a legislative forum with Sen. Usha Reddi, Rep. Mike Dodson, and Rep. Sydney Carlin. More information is at net/services/interfaith-organizing.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “Let Us” based on Hebrews 10:19-25. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15 a.m. Worship is at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship with us on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. More information at westviewcommunity.com/messages.