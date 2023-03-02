AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH

Join us on Zoom Sunday at 11 a.m. Also, Wednesdays at 7 p.m., people can join us online or listen to our sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins. People can go to https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk for more information, or go to AgapeFamily.org or call (785) 539-3570.

