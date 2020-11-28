Albert Menhusen, 86, Wamego, KS passed away on Friday, November 27 at Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.
On November 5, 1934, Albert was born to Benard and Mildred Menhusen in Jewell County, Kansas. He attended Jewell High School and following graduation in 1952, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Constance (Connie) Braden on April 6, 1958 at the Glen Elder Methodist Church.
Albert worked for 40 years in the grain elevator business. He began his career with Peddicord Grain and was the Wamego Farmer’s Union Coop Wamego Branch manager until his retirement.
Albert was an active member of the Louisville Methodist Church and was a church youth sponsor. Coaching a Pony League baseball team Albert installed lights on the Louisville field. He served as Mayor of Louisville in the 1970’s and was instrumental in bringing rural water and sanitation to the area. Carrying the United States Flag in the Wamego 4th of July parade for the Harold Johnson American Legion Post was a great sense of pride for Albert. He was a member of the Louisville Odd Fellows Lodge.
An avid outdoorsman, Albert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed coin collecting and searching for Native American artifacts in the area. His extensive collection of artifacts can be seen at the Kansas Historical Museum in Topeka. He was a bowler in the Wamego League and enjoyed playing cards with Connie in several clubs.
Albert is survived by his two daughters, Angela Knackstedt (Scott) of Lenexa, KS and Tamara Kenagy (Robert) of Topeka, KS, and four grandchildren, Joseph Knackstedt (Kim) of Washington, DC, Hannah Kenagy of Washington DC, Rebekah Knackstedt (Caleb) of Portland, OR, and Rachel Kenagy-Williams of Fayetteville, NC.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, four brothers: Gordon Menhusen, Paul Menhusen, Junior Menhusen, and Ronnie Menhusen, and one sister: Thelda Yapp.
A private family burial at the Louisville Cemetery will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Wamego High School Kansas Honor Flight, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
