AINSWORTH Jan 28, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Ainsworth is celebrating her 100th birthday.The family is reuqesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to 2852 Kelly Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thermohydraulics Armed Forces Recommended for you Latest News Pretty but toxic: Watch toddlers around these houseplants USD 383 first graders learn about state for Kansas Day Strecker Nelson West Gallery moves back to original building Club news for Jan. 28, 2023 AINSWORTH LIBRARY COLUMN | YA books about civil rights THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Live music, magic, KSU basketball and more As petition gains steam, city official says fees are needed to maintain Aggieville parking garage Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDowntown restaurant Five closes after four yearsBed Bath and Beyond store in Manhattan closingOUR NEIGHBORS | Former K-State crops team head coach reflects on successManhattan man receives 23 years for attempted second-degree murderHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'No. 5 K-State's comeback falls short at No. 12 Iowa StateMHS's Jack Wilson signs with DoaneK-State men's basketball notebook: Wildcats jump into top 5FROM THE PUBLISHER | The intermittent griefLouis Tomlinson splits from Eleanor Calder Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads M156191 Treasurer's Qtly 2x7 Crossroads Special Offering Systems Administrator. Cloud County Bulletin Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.