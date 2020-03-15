Andre Biane, President and CEO of AIB International, will retire at the end of 2020. A search for the next leader of the international food safety and quality organization is underway.
During his seven-year tenure, Biane has led AIB International through a remarkable transformation, guiding its evolution and setting the stage for future growth.
The business is in the best financial position it’s ever been in and is poised to continue doing great things for the food industry.
“In recent years, we have developed an unprecedented level of leadership, talent and operational momentum. Each of these now make it possible for me to confidently move into a new phase of my life,” Biane said. “With such a strong internal structure in place, our clients around the world should continue to expect the same exceptional quality of service and attention from AIB International.”
Biane will remain in his position through the end of 2020, with the potential to extend his service if needed to ensure a smooth transition to the new CEO.
“Andre has done an outstanding job of moving AIB International forward during his tenure,” said Brad Allen, Chair of AIB International’s Board of Trustees. “The company is strong and has a reputation that should attract a high-quality professional that believes in our mission and has a true passion for food safety and quality in the food and beverage industry.”
A search committee comprised of two current and two recently retired AIB board members is working closely with Christine Chenneour, AIB International’s Global Vice President Human Resources, to lead the search for Biane’s successor.
A professional search firm is assisting the committee’s efforts to find the next CEO to lead AIB International.