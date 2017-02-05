  • February 5, 2017
‘GIRL POWER’

Ksudrag1

Monica Moree performs during the K-State Drag Show — Girl Power at McCain Auditorium on Friday night. The event raised $3,000 for scholarships.


  • February 3, 2017  |  Soccer   K-State soccer signs 12 for ‘17

    Kansas State women’s soccer head coach Mike Dibbini signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent who will join the roster for the 2017 season.

  • February 3, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Wildcats’ next stretch is tall task

    Take a look at the next three games on Kansas State’s schedule, and you’ll see a gauntlet that features the top three teams in the Big 12.


  • February 5, 2017 | State Civil Air Patrol officer out after 'swing from a tree' post

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.

  • February 5, 2017 | State Trump confidant presses for tough Kansas immigration action

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach , a confidant of President Donald Trump on immigration, is asking the state Legislature to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration by barring "sanctuary cities" and allowing state troopers to enforce immigration laws.

  • February 5, 2017 | State Iowa State rallies to stun No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in OT

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Iowa State followed up a terrible practice with a terrific game.

  • February 5, 2017 | State Jackson leads No. 3 Kansas to 73-68 win over No. 2 Baylor

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas took a big step toward keeping its streak of Big 12 titles intact Wednesday night.

  • January 31, 2017 | State Judge: Federal firearms regulations trump Kansas gun law

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.


