Kirk Junod and his companion, Blue, are inseparable. Blue is a 14-year-old blue heeler/border collie who has lived by Junod’s side in Neuchatel since she was a puppy. Blue is with Junod so much his truck has become her territory. From long rides to trips to the grocery store, Blue is included. On the rare occasions when Blue is left alone at the house, Junod likens his return as coming home to an angry wife. Blue has chickens to round up, unconditional love from Junod and sometimes ground beef for dinner, raised and butchered by Junod himself. This is the first of a series of pictures that illustrate the relationship between rural farmers and their dogs. To suggest a farmer for this series, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .