  • January 21, 2017
Mhstalent2

Sage Albright shows off his skate boarding skills. Students and community members got to show off their talents to a full auditorium during this event.


  • January 21, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Wildcats beat No. 7 WVU, 79-75

    For the second straight game, Kansas State made plays at the end of the game to pull out a win.

  • January 20, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   Wildcats look to stay hot against Iowa State

    The 22nd-ranked Kansas State women’s basketball team will hit the road this weekend hoping to keep its four-game winning streak alive.


  • January 20, 2017  |  Local  |  Agriculture   FARM DOGS | MARVIN, PAL Farmdogs2

    Marvin Hachmeister has never met a stranger, he certainly passed that on to his dog, Pal, an 8-year-old heeler mix. Hachmeister’s land just outside Wildcat Park is Pal’s domain. He keeps watch over the cattle and lives like a farm king. Pal often acts as a greeter at Wildcat Park, running to entering cars to put a smile on visitors faces. Pal even gets to go to races with Hachmeister; he competes in 10Ks with his faithful owner. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to suggest a farmer for this series.

  • January 18, 2017  |  Snapshots   SNAPSHOTS Image 1

    Photos from our readers
    .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

  • January 20, 2017  |  Editorials   Let’s make America greater

    We won’t pretend not to have our misgivings about Donald Trump, who was sworn in today as America’s 45th president.

  • January 20, 2017  |  Letters   America’s leaders must protect our environment

    To the Editor: The article, “Earth sets hottest record for third straight time,” highlights the importance of taking care of land and water in our state.

  • January 19, 2017  |  Editorials   Putin peddles fiction to world

    Russian President Vladimir Putin surely had a good time Tuesday teeing off on the United States in general and on President Barack Obama in particular in the latter’s last week in office.

    • January 20, 2017  |  Local  |  Education  |  Arts & Leisure   MHS talent show offers variety for audience

      The special talents of some Manhattan residents were on display at Manhattan High School Thursday evening.

    • January 19, 2017  |  Local  |  Arts & Leisure   Air Supply, ‘Space Jam,’ basketball and more

      Get lost in love Thursday as the 80s rock sensation Air Supply takes the McCain Auditorium stage.

    • January 16, 2017  |  Local  |  Business  |  Neighbors   Manhattan man’s job keeps his eyes on sky

      With new technology, we can get a bird’s-eye view of places we thought we knew, and a local man is using this ability to explore.

