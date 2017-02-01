  • February 1, 2017
subscribe
Partly Cloudy

40°

Manhattan Forecast »

MORNING FUN

Kidplayground

Logan Leis, 3, plays on the playground at City Park on Tuesday morning. Leis and his mom took advantage of the nicer weather to spend some time outside.


K-State Sports

  • February 1, 2017  |  Football   K-State boosts defense with 2017 class

    The Kansas State football program addressed needs on defense and added to its offense on Wednesday with the announcement of its 2017 recruiting class.

  • February 1, 2017  |  Football   Meet the 2017 recruiting class

    BEN ADLER OL | 6-4 | 310 | WICHITA Adler is rated as the nation’s 47th-best guard and the fourth-best player in the state by Scout.

  • February 1, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   K-State looks to end two-game skid

    When Kansas State sat down to watch film from its recent loss at Tennessee, coach Bruce Weber said his team was somber.

  • February 1, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   Wildcats to start tough road stretch at Texas Tech

    After splitting a two-game home stand last week, the Kansas State women’s basketball team hit the road to take on Texas Tech.


PUBLIC SALARY DATABASE

Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.

You can subscribe for as little as $1.99.

The Mercury Facebook

Galleries

  • January 31, 2017  |  Local  |  Traffic   CIRCLE DRIVE Circledrive

    Construction workers pour concrete on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue. Workers are installing a roundabout at the intersection.

  • January 29, 2017  |  General Activities   SKATING ALONG Skate

    Mike McHugh, a member of K-State’s inline hockey club team, skates toward the goal with the puck during an exhibition game Saturday between the Wildcats and Central Missouri and Peters Rec Center. Teams from Garden City and Wichita also participated in the tournament.

Video



Opinion

  • February 1, 2017  |  Letters   Trump’s travel ban keeps Americans safe

    To the Editor: I see that KSU President Richard Myers is “concerned” about the effects that President Trump’s ban on citizens from seven countries entering the United States will have on KSU.

  • February 1, 2017  |  Letters   Support of international students appreciated

    To the Editor: I sincerely appreciate KSU President Richard Myers’ affirmation of support for international students and faculty.

  • January 31, 2017  |  Editorials   Ban does more harm than good

    Are you safer this week knowing that no refugees from Sudan or Somalia or Iraq will legally enter the United States for at least 90 days? Probably not.

Lifestyle

TEXT ALERTS

Mobile Alerts

Get the latest news, weather and sports updates from The Mercury sent to your phone.

Sign Up Now

Sports

State & Region

  • January 31, 2017 | State Judge: Federal firearms regulations trump Kansas gun law

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.

  • January 31, 2017 | State Ferret has successful pacemaker surgery at Kansas State

    MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A ferret is recovering after being fitted with a pacemaker during a rare surgery at Kansas State University.

  • January 31, 2017 | State No. 3 Kansas focused on No. 2 Baylor, not distractions

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The one place Kansas guard Frank Mason III and his teammates can find a reprieve these days seems to be the basketball court, where the third-ranked Jayhawks can be defined only by their play.

  • January 30, 2017 | State Jayhawks' Bragg charged in drug possession case

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and remained suspended indefinitely Monday from the third-ranked Jayhawks.

  • January 28, 2017 | State Wesemann's 34 lifts No. 25 Kansas St over Oklahoma St 74-69

    MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kindred Wesemann scored 11 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter and No. 25 Kansas Stated ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.


LOOKING FOR FORMS?

You can download and print:



Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | The Manhattan Mercury, 318 North 5th Street, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 | Copyright 2017