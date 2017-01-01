  • January 1, 2017
The Mercury’s TOP 10 stories of 2016

Myers

Gen. Richard Myers offical hiring as K-State President was named top news story of 2016 by the Mercury staff


K-State Sports

  December 31, 2016  |  Local  |  Police, Courts & Emergency  |  Education  |  Business  |  Kansas State University  |  Government & Politics  |  Fort Riley  |  Football   Leadership changes, mascot talk and more

    A change of command at Kansas State University topped the Mercury’s list of biggest stories for 2016, followed closely by the months-long mascot debate at Manhattan High School.

  December 30, 2016  |  Men's Basketball   K-State holds on to win Big 12 opener

    Dean Wade’s scoring Friday night couldn’t have been more opportune for Kansas State.


Galleries

  December 29, 2016  |  Football   FAN CLUB

    Kansas State fans at Kite’s in Aggieville celebrate a touchdown in the first half of the Texas Bowl against Texas A&M on Wednesday night. Fans crowded into bars across Aggieville to watch the football games. Kansas State defeated Texas A&M 33-28 to complete its sweep of Texas teams this season

  December 28, 2016  |  Arts & Leisure   PIONEER PLAY

    Campers learned about pioneer technology during the camp.

Opinion

Lifestyle

    December 30, 2016  |  Local  |  Arts & Leisure   Tuttle Creek State Park to host First Day Hike

      Area residents can start 2017 in a healthy way by connecting with nature and hiking Sunday afternoon.

    December 30, 2016  |  Movies   'Why Him?' has its pluses, but seeing it can wait

      The cast for the new movie comedy “Why Him?” is led by James Franco and Bryan Cranston, too justly admired actors who are obviously fully committed to this film, based on a story generated by Jonah Hill and a couple of partners.

    December 29, 2016  |  Local  |  Business  |  Holidays   Merchants report mixed holiday sales

      Retailers nationally reported strong sales at the end of December, but it ‘shard to say how Manhattan stores fared through the holidays.

Sports

State & Region

  December 30, 2016 | State Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus that traveled through Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. another nine times since 2003, records obtained by The Associated Press show.

  December 29, 2016 | State No. 24 Oklahoma women beat Kansas 84-54 in Big 12 opener

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks and No. 24 Oklahoma won its 12th-straight Big 12 Conference opener 84-54 over Kansas on Thursday night.

  December 29, 2016 | State Haskell attorneys argue school isn't subject to Title IX

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Attorneys representing Haskell Indian Nations University in a lawsuit filed by a former student over an alleged rape argue in a court filing that the school is not subject to Title IX, which prohibits gender-based discrimination, sexual harassment and sexual violence in education.

  December 28, 2016 | State KU libraries' gender pronoun pins part of inclusion push

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas students are being offered buttons through the school's library system meant to make their preferred gender pronouns clear.

  December 28, 2016 | State Grandfather pleads no contest after 8-year-old driver dies

    TROY, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas man whose 8-year-old granddaughter was killed in a crash as she drove him home from church has pleaded no contest in her death.


