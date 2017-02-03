Q: What’s going on at the old Ray’s Apple Market at Sixth and Leavenworth? A: Previously on “I Wonder,” Via Christi Hospital officials said the former Ray’s Apple Market was a possibility for moving services currently in the Lafene Health Center building at its Sunset Avenue campus.
Kansas State women’s soccer head coach Mike Dibbini signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent who will join the roster for the 2017 season.
Take a look at the next three games on Kansas State’s schedule, and you’ll see a gauntlet that features the top three teams in the Big 12.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas State started a stretch of four-road games in the first five in the month of February with a 65-53 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday night.
When Kansas State coach Bill Snyder looks at the 2017 recruiting class, he sees a list of needs with checkmarks next to each one.
Ivan Newton, a 2-year-old from Junction City, colors with crayons during Tallgrass Tales at the Flint Hills Discovery Center on Friday morning. This program connects kids to the Flint Hills by combining an activity and a story to help them learn about the culture and ecology around them.
Fifth-graders, from left, Sydnee Sanders and Gabe Salvatierra perform during an orchestra concert on Thursday morning at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. The concert was held for students and parents to celebrate the 100th day of school.
“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone” is proof that that special genre of movie, the Super Church evangelical picture, has closed the quality gap with more conventional Hollywood films.
“Odd Squad” is a television series for youngish children.
A friend suggested that “Sleepless” was like the “Taken” movies, only with Jamie Foxx instead of Liam Neeson.
Former MHS soccer player Ben Turnley has been honored for his contributions to the Central College men’s soccer team this fall.
Kicking has always suited Andrew Scott.
After an intense, close win over rival Wamego last Friday, Rock Creek head coach Jim Johnston feared his team’s focus may suffer when the Mustangs hosted Centralia Tuesday night.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach , a confidant of President Donald Trump on immigration, is asking the state Legislature to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration by barring "sanctuary cities" and allowing state troopers to enforce immigration laws.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas took a big step toward keeping its streak of Big 12 titles intact Wednesday night.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The one place Kansas guard Frank Mason III and his teammates can find a reprieve these days seems to be the basketball court, where the third-ranked Jayhawks can be defined only by their play.
