  • January 29, 2017
subscribe
Clear

50°

Manhattan Forecast »

WAR BONDS

Vets1

From left, Maclom Strom, Jerry Hinton, Jim Sharp, Greg Penfield and Wally Jeffrey, members of the Battle of the Bulge Veterans group hold a commemorative bottle of wine. The World War II veterans marked the 72nd anniversary of the battle at the Manhattan American Legion on Saturday.


K-State Sports

  • January 29, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   K-State loses to Vols, 70-58

    For the second straight game, Kansas State trailed by 17 points at halftime.

  • January 29, 2017  |  Baseball   K-State baseball begins practice

    Just three weeks from the season opener, the Kansas State baseball team officially opened its 2017 season with the beginning of team practices Friday.


PUBLIC SALARY DATABASE

Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.

You can subscribe for as little as $1.99.

The Mercury Facebook

Galleries

  • January 29, 2017  |  General Activities   SKATING ALONG Skate

    Mike McHugh, a member of K-State’s inline hockey club team, skates toward the goal with the puck during an exhibition game Saturday between the Wildcats and Central Missouri and Peters Rec Center. Teams from Garden City and Wichita also participated in the tournament.

  • January 27, 2017  |  LIGHT WORK Image 6

    Kurt Jnbaptiste takes down Christmas lights in Blue Earth Plaza on Friday morning.

Video



Opinion

Lifestyle

    • January 29, 2017  |  Off The Beat   Lengthy recovery my own doing

      I accomplished a rather dubious feat this last week — fully buttoning my pants for the first time since the day before Thanksgiving.

    • January 29, 2017  |  Books   Characters are backbone of ‘Homegoing’

      ‘Homegoing’ is a big story told in a mere 300 pages.

    • January 29, 2017  |  Books   Pine makes science accesible to everyone

      This is the story, written for the general public, about the discovery of seven major fossil finds in the history of human and hominid evolution, with particular focus on the social and historical matrix and impact of these discoveries.

TEXT ALERTS

Mobile Alerts

Get the latest news, weather and sports updates from The Mercury sent to your phone.

Sign Up Now

Sports

State & Region


LOOKING FOR FORMS?

You can download and print:



Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | The Manhattan Mercury, 318 North 5th Street, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 | Copyright 2017