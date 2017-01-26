WASHINGTON — Kansas Republican Rep.
Baylor had an answer for everything Kansas State did on Wednesday.
AMES, Iowa — If anything, Kansas State was resilient.
Kansas State football assistant director of recruiting and offensive quality control coach Scotty O’Hara announced on Twitter on Monday night that he is leaving Manhattan to take a similar position at Rutgers University.
Hildegard Bembry works on a floral arrangement at Steve’s Floral downtown on Wednesday morning. Steve’s Floral recently remodeled its store with new displays and fixtures.
President Donald Trump made the right move — and made up for some time squandered by his predecessor — when he issued an executive order Tuesday reviving the Keystone XL Pipeline.
To the Editor: With the election of Donald Trump, millions of people are faced with the question of how we move forward in the face of national and international fear.
We congratulate Mike Pompeo, who stepped down this week as representative of Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, for becoming President Donald Trump’s CIA director.
This past Sunday afternoon, 31 members of the Topeka Symphony, under the baton of their music director and conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett, presented a concert titled “Baroque and Classical Treasures” to a small audience in Junction City’s C.
The new movie musical “La La Land” is gentle and generous- hearted.
Part of being a planner is knowing what works best.
Even though his team won in dominant fashion — 54-38 over Council Grove (8-4) to be exact — Wamego head boys basketball head coach Troy Hemphill saw room for improvement.
The Wamego girls basketball game against Council Grove was similar to the team’s entire season to head coach Kevin Kinderknecht — up and down.
After one week in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association top 10, the Manhattan boys basketball team fell out of the class 6A rankings in the latest poll, which is released every Monday.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Alexis Prince got Baylor going and the No. 2 Lady Bears never looked back.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Campus police are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl at a University of Kansas dorm housing the men's basketball team, authorities said Wednesday.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union asked a federal court to force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over proposed changes to the nation's voter registration law that the conservative Republican was photographed bringing to a meeting in November with Donald Trump.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents expressed optimism Monday that President Donald Trump's early months in office would advance their cause as hundreds converged on the Kansas Statehouse to mark the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 70-year-old man who told investigators after robbing a Kansas bank that he'd rather be imprisoned than with his wife has admitted carrying out the holdup.
