Soldiers moved their armored vehicles forward and positioned them on the field Friday at Fort Riley.
WACO, Texas — D.
Kansas State went on scoring runs to start all four quarters on Saturday at the Erwin Center, but No.
Kansas State women’s soccer head coach Mike Dibbini signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent who will join the roster for the 2017 season.
Take a look at the next three games on Kansas State’s schedule, and you’ll see a gauntlet that features the top three teams in the Big 12.
Subscribers can access a list of local public employees' 2014 pay records.
A rendering depicts the final plans for the federal lab.
Strecker-Nelson Gallery owners sing ‘Swan Song’
Kansas House Judiciary Committee Chairman Blaine Finch last week referred to the Kansas Judicial Council a handful of bills dealing with the civil forfeiture of property of criminal suspects.
To the Editor: With the upcoming K-State vs.
To the Editor: Gov.
After more than 100 shows at the Strecker-Nelson Gallery, Barbara and Jay Nelson have one more in them.
There are 38 books on my bookshelf that I have yet to read.
It always seems a tumultuous time when raising children and dealing with family life, but somehow we do muddle through.
Get the latest news, weather and sports updates from The Mercury sent to your phone.
Everyone brought home hardware for Manhattan High wrestling.
Emotions were running high at Ahearn Natatorium for Manhattan’s swim team.
Martin Vogts is not one for the spotlight — at least if his postgame comments are any indication.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A lieutenant colonel in Kansas' Civil Air Patrol has resigned his command after posting on Facebook that a state lawmaker should "swing from a tree" for introducing a bill that would undo a law allowing concealed weapons on college campuses starting in July.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach , a confidant of President Donald Trump on immigration, is asking the state Legislature to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration by barring "sanctuary cities" and allowing state troopers to enforce immigration laws.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Iowa State followed up a terrible practice with a terrific game.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas took a big step toward keeping its streak of Big 12 titles intact Wednesday night.
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected arguments that a Kansas law can shield from federal prosecution anyone owning firearms made, sold and kept in the state — a ruling that casts doubt on the legality of similar laws passed in nine states across the nation.
You can download and print:
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | The Manhattan Mercury, 318 North 5th Street, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502 | Copyright 2017