  • January 9, 2017
A juvenile eagle soars above Tuttle Creek State Park on Saturday during Eagle Day. The annual event, hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, attracted about 40 bird lovers even in the cold weather.


  • January 7, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   K-State rides defense, bench to win over Texas Tech

    Sometimes before games, Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie can relax.

  • January 7, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   Cats shake off OU rally, win 75-64

    After Kansas State lost a close game in controversial fashion on Tuesday at Kansas, Wildcat coach Bruce Weber urged his team to use their feelings as motivation against Oklahoma.

  • January 6, 2017  |  Women's Basketball   Wildcats look to regroup against Texas Tech

    Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie has been searching for another scorer to complement his already-established scoring threats.

  • January 6, 2017  |  Men's Basketball   K-State preparing to face Oklahoma

    Kansas State is no stranger to close endings to games, whether or not they end in the Wildcats’ favor.


  • January 8, 2017  |  Holidays   IN SEASON In season

    John Pecoraro, left, buys green onions from Tim Heward at the indoor farmer’s market on Saturday morning in Pottorf Hall. Heward works with Welch’s Vegetable Farms in Greenleaf.

  • January 8, 2017  |  Holidays   RESOLVED Image 1

    Area residents share goals for 2017 (or why they didn’t set any)

  • January 8, 2017  |  Editorials   Revenue report not great, but OK

    Kansas hasn’t enjoyed a big dose of good financial news in a long time, and given the degree of budget turmoil, Kansans would be wise not to hold their breath waiting for great news.

  • January 8, 2017  |  Letters   Obamacare provides a valuable safety net

    To the Editor: I am writing about the article in Wednesday’s Mercury, “Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care.

  • January 8, 2017  |  Letters   Liberals: Get used to it; Your candidate lost

    To the Editor: Most Republicans find it interesting and even amusing that many Democrats/liberals/ progressives can not accept the reality that according to our system of government, the presidential candidate who wins 270 electoral votes is elected.

  • January 9, 2017 | State Kansas family's pet deer shot by game warden

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas family is outraged after game wardens killed a deer that was allowed inside their house and took walks with the family.

  • January 9, 2017 | State Video shows jail tussle between ICE agents, Kenyan immigrant

    WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has granted a civil trial for a Kenyan man who alleges immigration agents violently attacked him at a Kansas jail for refusing to be fingerprinted before deportation, an incident captured on jailhouse surveillance video.

  • January 9, 2017 | State Mason, Graham lead No. 3 Kansas past Texas Tech, 85-68

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self spent this week bemoaning his team's defense after shootout wins over TCU and Kansas State, even calling it the worst he's seen since he arrived in Lawrence.

  • January 9, 2017 | State Jayhawks trying to find defensive identity once again

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The hallmark of Kansas under Bill Self has always been defense, the kind of gritty, in-your-face man-to-man that suffocates and frustrates everyone who sets foot in Allen Fieldhouse.

  • January 9, 2017 | State No. 15 Texas women win seventh straight, beating Kansas

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Brooke McCarty scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins and Joyner Holmes combined for 14 in the pivotal third quarter to lead No. 15 Texas over Kansas 66-54 on Wednesday night.


